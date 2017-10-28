The World Series will be decided at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers’ win over the Astros in game 4 on Saturday night not only evened the World Series at two games apiece. The victory also ensured that the Fall Classic will be decided at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 39 years.

Since the Dodgers moved west in 1958, only two World Series have ended in Los Angeles. In 1963, the Dodgers swept the Yankees in four games, allowing only six runs during the entire series. Sandy Koufax out-dueled Whitey Ford in Game 4, a 2-1 Dodgers win to complete the sweep.

In 1978, the Dodgers won the first two games against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium, but then lost the next three games in New York. In Game 6 back home, the Dodgers got rocked 7-2, with Reggie Jackson getting the best of Bob Welch this time with a home run.

The Dodgers finished off the 1959 World Series in Chicago, clinched in New York in 1981, and in Oakland in 1988. They lost the 1966 World Series in Baltimore in Game 4, were eliminated in Oakland in Game 5 in 1974, and lost in New York to Jackson’s three home runs in Game 6 in 1977.

Game 6 will be held at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, with a 5:;20 p.m. PT first pitch.