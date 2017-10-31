Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda to Dave Roberts: ‘You haven’t done s*** til you win tomorrow’

Tommy Lasorda has always been one to speak his mind for nearly seven decades with the Dodgers. Given his experience in the postseason, Lasorda decided to impart some wisdom to Dave Roberts moments after a big Game 6 win in the World Series.

Tommy Lasorda tells Dave Roberts "You haven't done s*** until you win tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/CeLL9ZOVR8 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 1, 2017

Lasorda managed the club to the World Series four times, winning in 1981 and 1988 — the last time the Dodgers won if you hadn’t heard that enough this week.

“Thanks for the words of encouragement,” Roberts joked as he stepped away from the brief conversation. “He’s authentic, he’s awesome.”

The 90-year-old has been the biggest cheerleader the Dodgers have for winning another title and the dream could finally be realized Wednesday night in a winner-take-all Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

For Tommy. For Vin. For us all.