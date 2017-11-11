Right-handed pitcher Joe Gunkel had a brief stint in the Dodgers’ organization in 2017, probably most known for being the corresponding transaction to create room for the Rookie of the Year.

Coming

The Dodgers acquired Gunkel from the Orioles on Apr. 10 for cash. His time on the 40-man roster lasted just over two weeks, and he pitched in three games for Triple-A Oklahoma City — twice in relief, and one start.

Going

Gunkel was designated for assignment on Apr. 25 to make 40-man roster room for Cody Bellinger, then claimed off waivers by the Marlins two days later, and the right-hander finished the season in Miami’s system in Triple-A New Orleans.

2017 particulars

Age: 25

Stats: 3 games, 1 start, 4.00 ERA in 9 IP with OKC

Salary: n/a

Game of the year

Gunkel’s first game with Oklahoma City featured two scoreless innings in relief, but because I am obsessed with three-inning saves I will pick his second appearance with OKC. On Apr. 15 at Memphis, Gunkel allowed three runs on five hits in three innings, striking out three. This wasn’t an ordinary three-inning save in a blowout. Gunkel entered with a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning, but OKC tacked on five runs in the eighth inning in an 8-4 win.

Miscellaneous

Gunkel got engaged in October.

I'm very lucky to call this girl my fiancé and my future wife. Thank you to everyone that helped make this day special @MegSzelc pic.twitter.com/ggKEu6uB1a — Joe Gunkel (@Joe_Gunkel) October 30, 2017

Roster status

Gunkel was sent outright to Triple-A by Miami in May, and remains in their minor league system, but off the 40-man roster.