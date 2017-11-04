Fabio Castillo got a cup of coffee in the majors in September, appearing in two games, one of 26 pitchers to pitch for the Dodgers in 2017. He spent 90 days on the 40-man roster.

Coming

The right-hander was signed to a minor league deal on December 29, 2016, with a non-roster invitation to spring training.

He struck out 88 batters in 91⅓ innings with a 4.04 ERA with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa. After spending part of his 2016 pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization, Castillo received interest from a team overseas midseason, and to avoid losing the right-hander the Dodgers added him to the 40-man roster in June.

Castillo was called up to the Dodgers when rosters expanded in September, and he made his major league debut on Sept. 2, after 742⅓ minor league innings in 11 seasons.

Going

Castillo pitched in two games for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk without recording an out on Sept. 3.

Castillo was designated for assignment on Sept. 6, and could be the answer to a trivia question someday as this was the corresponding transaction to make room on the 40-man roster for Walker Buehler.

2017 particulars

Age: 28

Stats: 2 games, 1⅓ IP, 13.50 ERA, 1 BB, 2 K

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

Castillo retired all four batters he faced in his major league debut, on Sept. 2 against the Padres in San Diego. He recorded the final out of the fourth inning and pitched a clean fifth in the second game of a doubleheader. Castillo struck out his first two batters faced — Jabari Blash and Matt Szczur.

Roster status

Castillo was sent outright to the minors on Sept. 14.