Tim Hyers leaves Dodgers for hitting coach position with Red Sox

After two years as assistant hitting coach with the Dodgers, Tim Hyers left to join Alex Cora’s staff with the Red Sox. Hyers was announced on Saturday as Boston’s new hitting coach, rejoining an organization he was previously with for seven seasons.

Hyers, 46, was an area scout with the Red Sox from 2009-12, then served as the club’s minor league hitting coordinator from 2013-15. He also served as the Red Sox interim hitting coach for part of 2014 when Greg Colbrunn was revocering from an injury.

With the Dodgers Hyers was the assistant hitting coach, working with hitting coach Turner Ward, and in 2017 was also the director of minor league hitting.

The fate of the rest of the Dodgers’ coaching staff remains unknown. Hyers’ departure could open up a spot on the major league staff for Shawn Wooten, who was the hitting coach with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season but also spent time with the Dodgers in 2017, and has worked with Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Joc Pederson, among others.

The contract of pitching coach Rick Honeycutt expired after the World Series. Honeycutt, who has been the Dodgers’ pitching coach for 12 seasons, spoke with Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register about his status:

It is possible that Honeycutt could be offered a different role in the organization if he is not retained as pitching coach. But he did not indicate a desire to retire. “I still love what I do. I love the challenge of it, working with all the guys,” Honeycutt said.

On the player development side, the club lost farm director Gabe Kapler, who was hired as Phillies manager, and assistant farm director Jeremy Zoll, who is now in charge of the Twins’ minor league system. In addition, Triple-A pitching coach Matt Herges left to become bullpen coach of the Giants.