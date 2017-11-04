Yusniel Diaz drives in a run in Fall Stars Game

Yusniel Diaz had an RBI single in the 2017 Fall Stars Game on Saturday night, highlighting the Dodgers’ contingent in the annual showcase of prospects in the Arizona Fall League.

Diaz drove in the first run for the West Division with a single up the middle in the second inning against Yankees pitching prospect Justus Sheffield, the brother of Dodgers’ minor league pitcher Jordan Sheffield.

Diaz ended his night 1-for-3, and played five innings in right field. He was 1-for-10 with two walks in three AFL games during the week before Saturday.

Matt Beaty was 0-for-1 with a walk, the free pass issued by Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay in the fifth inning. Beaty started and played five innings in left field on Saturday, his fourth position in his last four games, along with third base, first base and right field.

Beaty homered twice last Saturday and was 4-for-16 (.250) in his last four AFL games heading into the Fall Stars Game.

Other AFL action

On Friday, catcher Will Smith hit a two-run double and outfielder D.J. Peters homered against Braves pitching prospect Max Fried.

#Dodgers Will Smith drives in two with a two-run double just out of the grasp of #Braves Ronald Acuna pic.twitter.com/2tVyyfWapY — William Boor (@wboor) November 3, 2017

“We see that everyday, it’s incredible,” Smith said of Peters’ power, to William Boor of MLB.com.

Smith was 4-for-9 (.444) with a home run, a double, two walks and six RBI in his three games last week, and has an active five-game hitting streak. He leads Glendale with 11 RBI in 13 games.

Andrew Sopko pitched four scoreless innings in a start on Wednesday at Salt River, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Left-hander Michael Boyle pitched three scoreless innings in relief in his two games for Glendale this week, striking out two and walking one. The rest of the Dodgers pitchers this week:

Isaac Anderson: 2 games, 3 IP, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Shea Spitzbarth: 2 games, 2 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts

The week ahead

Glendale is 9-12, three games back of Peoria in the West Division with nine games remaining. Here is the schedule for this week:

Monday: vs. Peoria, 11:35 a.m. PT

Tuesday: vs. Surprise, 11:35 a.m.

Wednesday: off

Thursday: at Surprise, 11:35 a.m.

Friday: vs. Scottsdale, 11:35 a.m.

Saturday: at Scottsdale, 11:35 a.m.

Sunday: off