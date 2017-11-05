2017 Dodgers individual season reviews

A look back at the 2017 Dodgers season, player by player, for everyone who spent time on the 40-man roster.
Nov 3, 2017, 6:00am PDT
December 31, 2017
2017 review: Yasiel Puig
One year after getting demoted to the minors for a month, Yasiel Puig stayed relatively injury free in 2017 and was a force on both offense and defense for the Dodgers.
December 30, 2017
2017 review: Adam Liberatore
Adam Liberatore had his 2017 season nearly all wiped out by injuries, pitching in only 4 games for the Dodgers
December 29, 2017
2017 review: Walker Buehler
The Dodgers’ top pitching prospect Walker Buehler shot up through the system in 2017 and made his major league debut in September.
December 28, 2017
2017 review: Trayce Thompson
Trayce Thompson started his 2017 in a terrible slump and never really recovered, struggling with both the Dodgers and in Triple-A.
December 27, 2017
2017 review: Josh Ravin
Josh Ravin pitched parts of 2017 in the Dodgers bullpen but also spent two stints on the disabled list and was traded to Atlanta in November.
December 26, 2017
2017 review: Yu Darvish
Yu Darvish gave the Dodgers their deepest playoff rotation in years, then had a terrible World Series
December 25, 2017
2017 review: Tony Watson
The Dodgers acquired Tony Watson at the July 31 trade deadline in 2017, and he provided effective left-handed relief pitching for the final two months and into the postseason.
December 24, 2017
2017 review: Justin Marks
Justin Marks was on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for just over four weeks in 2017.
December 23, 2017
2017 review: Yimi Garcia
Yimi Garcia missed all of 2017 after Tommy John surgery, but he is expected to be ready at the start of spring training in 2018.
December 22, 2017
2017 review: Wilmer Font
Wilmer Font was named the PCL Pitcher of the Year after leading the league in ERA and strikeouts, and earned a major league call up to the Dodgers in September.
December 22, 2017
2017 review: Vidal Nuño
The Dodgers acquired left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuño last offseason but he was traded during spring training before ever throwing a pitch with them.
December 21, 2017
2017 review: Tony Cingrani
The Dodgers found a solid left-handed relief bullpen piece in trading for Tony Cingrani at the 2017 trade deadline.
December 21, 2017
2017 review: Scott Van Slyke
Scott Van Slyke entered his 13th season in the Dodgers organization in 2017 but was traded to Cincinnati on July 31.
December 20, 2017
2017 review: Rob Segedin
Rob Segedin‘s second season with the Dodgers was sidelined by a pair of injuries.
December 20, 2017
2017 review: Rich Hill
Rich Hill fought blisters, a baseball to the neck, and at times a quick hook to post another very good season for the Dodgers, which included another brush with near perfection.
December 19, 2017
2017 review: Edward Paredes
The Dodgers nabbed lefty Edward Paredes in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft, and he provided them effective major league innings in 2017.
December 19, 2017
2017 review: Yasmani Grandal
The Dodgers got another solid year from catcher Yasmani Grandal, but he faded down the stretch and lost his starting job in the postseason.
December 18, 2017
2017 review: Pedro Baez
You can probably read this review of the 2017 season for Pedro Baez in between two of his pitches.
December 18, 2017
2017 review: O’Koyea Dickson
Dodgers outfielder/first baseman O’Koyea Dickson made his major league debut in 2017 after seven years in the minor leagues.
December 17, 2017
2017 review: Mike Freeman
Mike Freeman played seven different positions for Triple-A Oklahoma City in his two months in the Dodgers organization, and was 0-for-5 in his four major league games with LA in 2017.
December 17, 2017
2017 review: Jason Wheeler
Jason Wheeler pitched for three major league organizations in 2017, including a month-long stint with the Dodgers which included 16 days on the 40-man roster and four games pitched between Double-A & Triple-A
December 16, 2017
2017 review: Scott Kazmir
Scott Kazmir was sidelined all season for the Dodgers with a hip injury, unable to regain his lost velocity.
December 16, 2017
2017 review: Brett Eibner
Brett Eibner started all three outfield spots for the Dodgers in 2017, but his season was cut short after an experiment to try pitching went wrong and he needed Tommy John surgery on his elbow.
December 15, 2017
2017 review: Kyle Farmer
Kyle Farmer made his major league debut in 2017 in spectacular fashion and the versatile catcher also saw time at both third base and first base with the Dodgers.
December 14, 2017
2017 review: Julio Urias
The rapid and meteoric rise of Julio Urias saw major turbulence in 2017, with inconsistent performance and a shoulder injury that required surgery and will sideline him 12-14 months.