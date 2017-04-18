LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers finish off their homestand with a brief two-game series against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium, the first repeat opponent of the season for Los Angeles.

Here is a look at the pitching matchups at Chavez Ravine, which should be sponsored by Ned Flanders’ Leftorium.

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. PT (SportsNet LA, KTLA)

Hyun-jin Ryu has recorded 14 outs and thrown 77 pitches in each of his two starts this season, both losses. The first one of those was Apr. 7 at Coors Field, where Kyle Freeland got the win in his major league debut by allowing one run in six innings, striking out six.

These two meet again on Tuesday, with Ryu making his first home start of the year.

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. PT (SportsNet LA, KTLA)

Clayton Kershaw in his career at home against the Rockies is 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 15 starts (the Dodgers have won 13 of the 15 games), with 119 strikeouts and 33 walks in 98⅓ innings.

Tyler Anderson has allowed 14 runs in 14⅔ innings this season, including five runs in five innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Apr. 9 in Colorado.