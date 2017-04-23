Let’s play some catch up, with news on various Dodgers on the disabled list gleaned from beat writers this weekend in Arizona.

Rich Hill is the big name on the disabled list at the moment, still dealing with a blister on his left middle finger. He continues to throw, but is still not in the immediate view, as he will likely require a minor league rehab start (or two) before he is activated. In the meantime, the Dodgers are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to solve Hill’s blister woes.

From Ken Gurnick of MLB.com:

Among the remedies Hill said he's tried are pickle juice, Drysol to absorb perspiration, plunging the digit in a bucket of rice to further dry the skin and applications of former trainer Stan Johnston's Rodeo Rub. "The only research or studies are on long-distance runners, marathoners and ultra-marathoners, and it's dealing with foot blisters," he said. "We've contacted a few people that specialize in blisters. The feet, though, include taping, which we can't do. It's all about callousing it. It's a mixture of things. And throwing, conditioning the finger that way, it's about getting it calloused without the blister."

Scott Kazmir is even farther away from Hill. Still dealing with hip issues and decreased velocity, Kazmir threw a bullpen session at Chase Field on Saturday.

From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session at Chase Field on Saturday, two days after being removed from a game in extended spring training due to left hip tightness. Kazmir’s velocity remains down and there are no indications he is ready to pitch competitively at any level – let alone for the Dodgers – any time soon. “With Kaz, I still think it’s one of those things where he’s got to continue to show the consistency in the delivery, the velocity and the pitch mix,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to put a timeline on Kaz.”

Grant Dayton is in line for a return to the Dodgers bullpen by Friday, the first day he is eligible for activation from the DL. Dayton has a left intercostal strain.

Grant Dayton also threw in bullpen. Expects to go on rehab while #Dodgers in SF. Eligible to come off DL next weekend — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 22, 2017

Franklin Gutierrez is eligible to return from the disabled list whenever he is deemed ready by the Dodgers medical staff. Gutierrez strained his left hamstring on a stolen base attempt in Chicago on April 10.

From Plunkett:

Outfielder Franklin Gutierrez was eligible to come off the 10-day DL on Friday but Roberts said it would be Tuesday “at the earliest” before Gutierrez returns from his hamstring injury. Gutierrez will go to Camelback Ranch to get eight or 10 at-bats in games there Saturday and then rejoin the Dodgers at Chase Field on Sunday. Roberts said he still expects Gutierrez to go on a minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment before he is activated.

More from Sunday — it looks like Gutierrez will be pushed back a few days after a setback:

Gutierez took a pitch off elbow at Camelback Ranch, setback the rehab timetable a few days. Roberts said expected back by end of the week. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) April 23, 2017

The Dodgers will face two left-handed pitchers in San Francisco, with Ty Blach on Tuesday and Matt Moore starting Thursday for the Giants.

Brock Stewart has been sidelined since early in spring training with right shoulder tendinitis, and has been rehabbing at Camelback Ranch.

Brock Stewart (shoulder) said he will start throwing bullpen sessions next week and hopes to be ready to start his season in a month. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) April 21, 2017

Stewart last pitched in a game on March 4.