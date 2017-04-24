LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers placed Joc Pederson on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain on Monday, one day after he felt something while running to first base. Brett Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Pederson suffered the groin injury in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Diamondbacks, on a ground out to shortstop.

The third-year outfielder is hitting .220/.322/.340 with a home run and three doubles this season, playing in 18 of the Dodgers’ 19 games. Pederson started in center field in all nine games against right-handed pitchers this season, and started four of the 10 games against left-handers.

Pederson is the 12th Dodger to be placed on the disabled list in 2017.

Eibner rejoins the Dodgers one day after getting optioned to Triple-A, allowed to return within 10 days because he is replacing an injured player. The right-hander is 1-for-5 in three games in the majors this season, starting once in center field and once in left field.