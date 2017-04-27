The Dodgers return home for a three-game series against the Phillies, beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Here is a look at the probable starting matchups and the weekend schedule.

For the first time all season, the Dodgers will likely face a series without an opposing left-handed starting pitcher.

Friday, 7:10 p.m. PT (SportsNet LA)

Kenta Maeda was pushed back a day after allowing a career-worst four home runs on Saturday in Arizona, pushing his ERA to 8.05. Given the pregame comments from manager Dave Roberts on Thursday ...

Sounds like Alex Wood will stay in the rotation, at least until Rich Hill comes back from the DL. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) April 27, 2017

Roberts said that @Awood45 is definitely making his next start & in the conversation to stay in the rotation. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) April 27, 2017

Maeda starts tomorrow and Roberts said it's important for Maeda's confidence to have a good start. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) April 27, 2017

... I can’t help but think that Friday is an audition for Maeda to remain in the starting rotation.

The Phillies will turn to Jerad Eickhoff, who led Philadelphia in starts (33) and innings (197⅓) in 2016. This season, Eickhoff sports a 2.55 ERA through four starts, with 25 strikeouts and six unintentional walks in 24⅔ innings.

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. (SportsNet LA)

Brandon McCarthy has been fantastic through four starts, 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA, with 22 strikeouts and eight walks in 24 innings. He has a chance to match his career high for wins in a month, set in July 2014 with the Diamondbacks and Yankees.

Zach Eflin was technically a Dodger overnight in December 2014, acquired from the Padres in the Yasmani Grandal / Matt Kemp heist, then sent the next day to the Phillies in the deal for Jimmy Rollins.

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. (SportsNet LA, KTLA)

Hyun-jin Ryu will try to avoid becoming the first Dodgers pitcher in at least 105 years to lose each of his first five appearances of the season. His best start was Monday in a tough-luck loss in San Francisco, and Ryu has gone six innings in each of his last two starts.

Philadelphia hasn’t officially announced their Sunday starter, but it will likely be Nick Pivetta, per Ryan Lawrence of Philly Voice. Pivetta joined the team earlier in the week until a rain delay shifted the team’s plans. The right-hander technically hasn’t been recalled from Triple-A yet.

The Phillies got Pivetta from the Nationals in the trade of Jonathan Papelbon, and Pivetta has 24 strikeouts against only two walks to go with his 0.95 ERA in 19 Triple-A innings this season.