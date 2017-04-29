Watch the Dodgers go back-to-back-to-back

The Dodgers added another great moment to the books for ninth inning comebacks when they launched back-to-back-to-back homers to tie the game after entering the inning down 5-2. Dodger broadcaster Joe Davis described the scene perfectly with his call of "absolute madness."

Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner mashed three consecutive taters into the stands to disintegrate the Phillies' lead in a hurry. The homers immediately bring to mind the 4 + 1 game from September 18, 2006, which got us thinking.

Nomar is active, right? — Eric Stephen (@truebluela) April 30, 2017

This is why you never leave a baseball game early. This is why you don't leave a Dodger game early. They hit homers in bunches when you least expect it. To add to the already exciting conclusion, Bellinger hit his first and second career homer -- including the second of the three in the ninth.

A few batters later, Adrian Gonzalez made sure everybody left with a big smile on their face after a grounder snuck through the infield.