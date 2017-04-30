Justin Turner returns to starting lineup

LOS ANGELES —— Corey Seager gets a day off but Justin Turner returns to the third spot in the Dodgers lineup.

“It’s always tough to give Corey or Justin a day off,” manager Dave Roberts said this morning, “we’re in the stretch of I think 13 [games] in a row, and we got the Giants coming, so it’s a day game after night game, I think that it’s just nice to give Corey a day.”

Starting Lineups Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers Pos Phillies Pos Dodgers 2B Hernandez (S) CF Toles (L) SS Galvis (S) LF Bellinger (L) LF Nava (S) 3B Turner 3B Franco 1B Gonzalez (L) CF Altherr RF Puig RF Saunders (L) C Grandal (S) 1B Joseph 2B Taylor C Rupp SS Hernandez P Pivetta P Ryu

Roberts also said this morning that while it is great to see Cody Bellinger perform, he did come up due to position player injuries and those players remain on track to be activated soon.

“Did Logan Forsythe lose his spot on the roster, no, did Joc Pederson lose his spot on the roster, no, and did Franklin Gutiérrez lose his spot on the roster, no,” Roberts said. “So I think that it’s great to see Cody perform but I don’t think it is up for discussion that because he’s performing in the short term — which is great for his confidence, and for us — that now someone else is going to be casualty because of Cody.”

Roberts did conclude that thought saying he’s hopes Cody hits three home runs today and that he hopes he makes the decision “tough for us.”

Injury Updates

Dodgers plan to have Joc Pederson out to play one or two rehab games with the Quakes on Wednesday at Lake Elsionore and maybe Thursday at Rancho Cucamonga.

Both Logan Forsythe and Pederson have been running and taking swings. The plan is to activate them both on Friday in San Diego.

Scott Kazmir threw a bullpen today and Roberts said “he feels good but there are still things in with his mechanics and his delivery that he’s trying to clean up.” “Where’s he at right now, if something clicks, it could be sooner than later because of the arm strength is still there,” Roberts said, “he’s built up to 60-70 pitches but I think the consistency in the delivery is something we are still trying to monitor.

Game info

Time: 1:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA, KTLA