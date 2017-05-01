LOS ANGELES — Here is an update on various injured Dodgers, including a pair of outfielders within days of returning.

Franklin Gutierrez will be activated from the disabled list on Tuesday to start against Giants left-hander Matt More. Gutierrez played in two rehab games for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga over the weekend.

Joc Pederson began a rehab assignment with the Quakes on Monday night, and will likely play through Wednesday, take Thursday off, and get activated from the DL in San Diego on Friday, his first day eligible to return.

Josh Ravin also started a rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, but after missing six weeks with a groin strain Ravin is essentially back at square one of spring training, so he’ll have an extended rehab assignment.

“You look at the normal relief pitcher progression, that’s the track he’s on,” Roberts said.

Logan Forsythe continues to progress from his broken right big toe, but there is no exact timetable for his return.

“With Logan it’s probably a 2- or 3-day rehab. He was on the DL last year and it took him a couple games to get back, so I’d envision the same,” Roberts said. “When he goes out, I don’t know. I’m just very mindful of the player and not trying to push him.”

Rob Segedin, on the DL with a right big toe strain, is still a little ways away from returning.

“He’s in Arizona right now doing some baseball activities, but he still says it’s not right,” Roberts said. “Once he starts [rehab], it’s going to be a week of games at least before he gets ready.”

Scott Kazmir threw a bullpen session over the weekend, and will remain in Los Angeles when the Dodgers go to San Diego this weekend, to throw again. He isn’t necessarily close to returning.

“I don’t know when we’re going to send him out on rehab,” Roberts said. “Hopefully he’ll be out soon, and be back with us soon.”