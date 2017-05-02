LOS ANGELES — In a game they once trailed four runs, the Dodgers poured on the offense to overwhelm the Giants, 13-5 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers scored six runs in the second inning — matching their highest output in a single inning this year — then four runs in the fourth, and three more in the sixth.

All nine Dodgers starters scored on Tuesday, including pitcher Alex Wood. That’s the second time the team has done that this season, matching their opening day feat against the Padres.

That 14-3 win over the Padres on Apr. 3 was the only game this season in which the Dodgers scored more than they did on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers scored double-digit runs three times in the first week of the season, but hadn’t done so for the last 20 games, before Tuesday’s outburst.

Giants pitchers walked nine batters, the second-most walks by Dodgers batters this season. They walked 11 times on Apr. 6 against the Padres, one of the Dodgers’ four games with 10 or more runs in 2017. Dodgers batters have 109 walks in the season, tied with the Nationals for most in the National League.

Chris Taylor had four of those walks, doubling his previous career high.

After the Giants scored four runs in the second inning, Franklin Gutierrez got things started in the bottom of the frame with a 448-foot shot to dead center, his first home run of the season in his first at-bat after getting activated from the disabled list.

That was the beginning of the end for Matt Moore, who allowed the first six batters of the inning to reach, including loading the bases with the next three hitters after Gutierrez. That brought up Cody Bellinger, who lined a ball into the left field corner, clearing the bases with a triple.

Bases loaded, no outs. @Cody_Bellinger had to hit 'em up with a triple.



: https://t.co/3shJ8hm0bw pic.twitter.com/O6DugBxSes — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 3, 2017

Dodger Stadium isn’t much of a place for triples. Since the start of 2015, only 35 triples have been hit in this park, third-fewest in the majors, more than only Yankee Stadium (33) and Camden Yards (30). Coors Field during that time span, for instance, saw 129 triples, the most in baseball.

But hitting a triple to left field at Dodger Stadium is even more rare. Bellinger’s was the first triple hit to left field (not left center) at Dodger Stadium since Justin Upton on April 7, 2015.

Yasiel Puig added a two-run single during a four-run fourth inning, then hit another two-run single in the sixth. Puig’s four RBI matched his season high, done two other times.

After Wood was shaky early, allowing five runs but settled down a bit. He retired the last seven batters he faced, including four strikeouts, to get through the fifth. Wood also struck out a season-best eight, with only only one walk.

Adrian Gonzalez, who didn’t start the game, pinch hit in the sixth inning and delivered an RBI single. All six times Gonzalez wasn’t in the starting lineup this season, he played as a reserve, and is the only Dodger to play in all 28 games in 2017.

Tuesday particulars

Home run: Franklin Gutierrez (1)

WP - Alex Wood (2-0): 5 IP, 7 hits, 5 runs (4 earned), 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

LP - Matt Moore (1-4): 3⅓ IP, 6 hits, 9 runs, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts