LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers swapped out left-handers in their bullpen in one final roster move before Thursday’s series finale against the Cardinals, placing Luis Avilan on the 10-day disabled list with left triceps soreness and activating Adam Liberatore from the 10-day DL.

Avilan has been the Dodgers’ most prolific relief pitcher this season, pitching in 23 of 47 games as a left-handed specialist. Avilan has a 3.00 ERA in 15 innings, with 20 strikeouts and eight walks.

He struck out one in a scoreless inning in extras on Tuesday night. The DL move was retroactive to Wednesday, meaning the earliest Avilan could be activated is Saturday, June 3.

Avilan is the 20th different Dodgers player to be placed on the disabled list in 2017.

Liberatore has only pitched in two games for the Dodgers this season, allowing a run in 1⅓ innings, with one walk and one strikeout. In eight appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season he has a 0.93 ERA with nine strikeouts and just one walk in 9⅔ innings.

Liberatore missed 14 games with a left groin strain, and on Wednesday joined Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment, but didn’t yet pitch.