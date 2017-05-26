LOS ANGELES — Dodgers corner man Rob Segedin will have surgery next Wednesday to remove bone spurs from his right wrist, and is expected to miss four to six weeks, the team announced on Friday.

Segedin has been sidelined since April 19 with turf toe, and was rehabbing at the Dodgers facility Camelback Ranch in Arizona. That’s where he suffered the wrist injury.

“With the toe and the wrist, we just thought it was best for him to take care of it, and be back some time toward the end of the season,” manager Dave Roberts said on Friday.

Segedin played in just two games so far this season with the Dodgers, going 1-for-4.

Turner feeling better

Third baseman Justin Turner is feeling better, and the club hopes he will be able to return from his hamstring injury somewhere close to Monday, his earliest day eligible to be activated from the disabled list.

He’s feeling so good that whether Turner needs a minor league rehab assignment, Roberts said, will be up to Turner.

“Every day has been a net positive for him. Every day has been a win,” Roberts said. “I’m hopeful that day, or somewhere near that eligible date, he’ll be active.”

Rehab assignment for Stewart

Brock Stewart, recovering from shoulder tendinitis that sidelined him since spring training, will begin a minor league rehab assignment at some point this weekend with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. He is expected to throw two or three innings with the Quakes, then his next outing will be with Triple-A Oklahoma City, either three or four innings.

After that OKC outing, Stewart will be reevaluated, either continuing as a starter or potentially being used in long relief if needed.

Kazmir gaining velocity

Scott Kazmir, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier Friday, is still at Camelback Ranch rehabbing his hip and on a throwing program designed to increase velocity, and so far appears to be working.

“The velocity has ticked up. We got him on the gun at 90-92 off the mound, so that’s really encouraging,” Roberts said. “When he goes on a rehab assignment I’m not sure yet.”