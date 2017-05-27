Dodgers have plenty in reserve to beat Cubs

The Dodgers got production from the usual suspects of late on Saturday, relying on the utility men in beating the Cubs 5-0 behind Brandon McCarthy and friends at Dodger Stadium.

It was a pitchers duel to start, with both McCarthy and John Lackey allowing no hits in the first three innings.

The Dodgers struck first in the fourth with a double by Kike Hernandez, tied for the team lead with 14 on the season. He then stole third and scored on a single by Chase Utley.

In the fifth, the Dodgers feasted some more, with Chris Taylor hitting a two-run home run, then rallying to load the bases again for Utley, who singled home two more runs for a 5-0 lead.

That trio has helped buoyed the Dodgers offense in May, during which the Dodgers are 16-8.

That offense was more than enough for McCarthy, who pitched six scoreless innings with six strikeouts, allowing only two hits and a walk. McCarthy improved to 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four daytime starts in 2017.

Saturday even gave us a three-inning save, with Ross Stripling recording the final nine outs for his first career save. The Dodgers didn’t have a three-inning save since 2014 before this week, when they have a four-inning save and now a three-inning save.

Up next

Clayton Kershaw goes for the sweep on Sunday afternoon, a 1:10 p.m. PT start. Jon Lester starts the series finale for the Cubs, giving us a great pitching matchup to end the weekend series.

Saturday particulars

Home run: Chris Taylor (6)

WP - Brandon McCarthy (5-1): 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

LP - John Lackey (4-5): 5 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts

Sv - Ross Stripling (1): 3 IP, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts