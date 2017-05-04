LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers on Thursday acquired a right-handed-hitting outfielder from the Brewers, just like we all thought they would. But this was a minor league outfielder they traded for, getting Victor Roache from Milwaukee for cash.

He’s not on the 40-man roster.

Roache was a first-round pick of the Brewers — 28th overall — in 2012 out of Georgia Southern. He showed power, with 58 home runs in his first three professional seasons, but last season and this year have been a struggle for him.

After hitting .243/.337/.412 with four home runs in 51 games for Double-A Biloxi in 2016, his season ended in early June with a lower left leg fibular fracture. So far this season, the 25-year-old Roache is hitting .176/.238/.230 with four doubles and no home runs in Double-A, his third different season with Biloxi.

His strikeout rate in 745 plate appearances in Double-A is 31.1%, to go with a 7.8% walk rate.

Baseball America after the 2015 season ranked Roache as the 24th-best prospect in the Brewers system.

In parts of five minor league seasons, Roache has hit .240/.313/.416 in 444 games, with 500 strikeouts and 152 walks.