The Dodgers hit the road for a quick three-game road trip beginning Friday night against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. Here is a look at the probable starting pitchers for the weekend.

Friday, 7:10 p.m. PT (SportsNet LA)

Kenta Maeda will start the opener for the Dodgers, looking to build off his strong seven innings last Friday against the Phillies. Friday will be Maeda’s second start on six days rest this season; in his other such start, he allowed four home runs in Arizona on Apr. 22.

Jhoulys Chacin has settled down since the Dodgers tattooed him for nine runs on opening day. The right-hander posted a 3.82 ERA in his last five starts, with 25 strikeouts and 10 walks in 30⅔ innings.

Saturday, 5:40 p.m. (SportsNet LA)

Brandon McCarthy makes his first start in San Diego since Apr. 26, 2015, when he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, causing him to miss nearly 15 months after Tommy John surgery.

Clayton Richard is the lone left-hander the Dodgers will face in this series. Since owning the Dodgers with eight scoreless innings on Apr. 4, Richard has a 5.53 ERA in five starts, with 18 strikeouts and nine walks in 27⅔ innings.

Sunday, 1:40 p.m. (SportsNet LA, KTLA)

Clayton Kershaw hasn’t pitched in San Diego since opening day in 2016, and his 11 career starts at Petco Park are his fewest at any National League West ballpark — he has started 18 times each at AT&T Park and Coors Field, and 12 times at Chase Field. In San Diego, Kershaw has a 1.92 ERA.

Trevor Cahill has 37 strikeouts in 30 innings this season, and at Petco Park is 2-0 in two starts, allowing two total runs (one earned) for a 0.69 ERA to go with 13 strikeouts and just one walk.