The Dodgers will try for their first road series win of 2017 this weekend, facing the Padres for three games, beginning Friday night at Petco Park.

So far this season the Dodgers have dropped three road series — losing to of three games in Denver, Chicago, and Phoenix — and split another (in San Francisco), and are just 5-8 on the road.

The club was 5-4 at Petco Park last season, but that included the Padres winning the final two series after the Dodgers outscored them 25-0 in a season-opening sweep in 2016.

Dating back to last season, the Dodgers have gone seven road series without winning one, though there are two four-game splits in there. The Dodgers won two of three games at Yankee Stadium last Sept. 12-14, and have since gone 8-15 away from home.

The Dodgers are averaging just 3.38 runs per game this season on the road.

Friday also marks a stretch of 17 straight days with a game, and 33 games in the next 34 days. The 17-day stretch is the second-longest of the season, behind only the 20-game stretch on the schedule from June 13 to July 2.

Kenta Maeda gets the start in Friday’s opener for the Dodgers. Last year he was 10-5 with a 3.10 ERA in 18 starts against the National League West, including 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA against the Padres, with 27 strikeouts and two walks in four starts.

In 2017, Maeda is 1-2 with an 8.05 ERA against the NL West, which included his first four starts of the season, Maeda lost to the Padres on Apr. 4 in Los Angeles, allowing three runs in five innings.

Game info

Time: 7:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA