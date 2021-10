The Dodgers make their first trip to San Diego in 2017, playing the Padres for three games, one month after hosting them in Los Angeles for the first series of the season. Here is a broad overview of both teams heading into the weekend series at Petco Park.

Dodgers-Padres 2017 Date Location Time (PT) Date Location Time (PT) Mon, Apr 3 LA 14-3 LA Tue, Apr 4 LA 4-0 SD Wed, Apr 5 LA 3-1 LA Thu, Apr 6 LA 10-2 LA Fri, May 5 SD 7:10 p.m. Sat, May 6 SD 5:10 p.m. Sun, May 7 SD 1:40 p.m. Fri, Jun 30 SD 7:10 p.m. Sat, Jul 1 SD 7:10 p.m. Sun, Jul 2 SD 1:40 p.m. Fri, Aug 11 LA 7:10 p.m. Sat, Aug 12 LA 6:10 p.m. Sun, Aug 13 LA 1:10 p.m. Fri, Sep 1 SD 7:10 p.m. Sat, Sep 2 SD 5:40 p.m. Sun, Sep 3 SD 1:40 p.m. Mon, Sep 25 LA 7:10 p.m. Tue, Sep 26 LA 7:10 p.m. Wed, Sep 27 LA 7:10 p.m.

Teams: Dodgers (15-14) vs. Padres (12-18)

Split records: Dodgers 5-8 on road, Padres 6-6 at home

Run differential: Dodgers +24 (3rd in NL), Padres -36 (14th in NL)

Runs scored: Dodgers 4.45 per game (10th), Padres 3.77 (14th)

OPS+: Dodgers 96 (8th), Padres 75 (14th)

wRC+: Dodgers 98 (4th), Padres 77 (14th)

Runs allowed: Dodgers 3.62 (1st), Padres 4.91 (13th)

ERA+: Dodgers 118 (2nd), Padres 94 (13th)

Last 10 games: Dodgers 6-4, Padres 4-6

2017 head-to-head record: 3-1 Dodgers

2016 head-to-head: 11-8 Dodgers (5-4 LA in SD)

Padres SB Nation site: Gaslamp Ball

Series schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m. PT (SportsNet LA)

Saturday, 5:40 p.m. (SportsNet LA)

Sunday, 1:40 p.m. (SportsNet LA, KTLA)

Pitching matchups

More details

Friday: Kenta Maeda vs. Jhoulys Chacin

Saturday: Brandon McCarthy vs. Clayton Richard (L)

Sunday: Clayton Kershaw vs. Trevor Cahill