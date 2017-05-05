The Dodgers shuffled their starting rotation a bit this weekend against the Padres, pushing back Brandon McCarthy an extra day to Sunday after "tweaking" his shoulder during a workout this week, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday.

That means Clayton Kershaw, originally slated to pitch Sunday, will now start on Saturday night against the Padres, on four days rest.

#Dodgers will go with Kershaw tomorrow, McCarthy Sunday. McCarthy "tweaked his shoulder" working in weight room. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 6, 2017

Kershaw now pitches Saturday. @BMcCarthy32 - Sunday. McCarthy tweaked his left shoulder in weight room. Nothing serious. Just xtra day. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) May 6, 2017

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said McCarthy gets extra day after "tweaking" his left shoulder in "weight room incident ". Nothing serious — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 6, 2017

McCarthy will be on seven days rest on Sunday.

So far this season, McCarthy has been the Dodgers’ second-best starting pitcher, behind Kershaw, going 3-0 with a 3.10 ERA in five starts, with 25 strikeouts and nine walks in 29 innings.

In two road starts this season — Apr. 12 at the Cubs, and Apr. 23 at the Diamondbacks — McCarthy has allowed two total runs in 13 innings, with four walks, 10 strikeouts, and two wins.

Hill climbing

In other Dodgers rotation news, Rich Hill is getting closer to returning from the disabled list. After throwing 60 pitches between his rehab start and in the bullpen combined on Thursday night in Class-A Rancho Cucamonga, Hill will start next for the Quakes on Tuesday.

Plan is 5 IP/75 pitches for Hill and if all goes well he will return to #Dodgers rotation. — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) May 6, 2017

Roberts: Rich Hill expected to rejoin #Dodgers rotation after another rehab start Tuesday with Rancho Cucamonga. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 6, 2017

Rancho Cucamonga is on the road in San Jose on Tuesday night.