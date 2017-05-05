 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brandon McCarthy pushed back a day in starting rotation

Clayton Kershaw will now start on Saturday for Dodgers

By Eric Stephen
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dodgers shuffled their starting rotation a bit this weekend against the Padres, pushing back Brandon McCarthy an extra day to Sunday after "tweaking" his shoulder during a workout this week, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday.

That means Clayton Kershaw, originally slated to pitch Sunday, will now start on Saturday night against the Padres, on four days rest.

McCarthy will be on seven days rest on Sunday.

So far this season, McCarthy has been the Dodgers’ second-best starting pitcher, behind Kershaw, going 3-0 with a 3.10 ERA in five starts, with 25 strikeouts and nine walks in 29 innings.

In two road starts this season — Apr. 12 at the Cubs, and Apr. 23 at the Diamondbacks — McCarthy has allowed two total runs in 13 innings, with four walks, 10 strikeouts, and two wins.

Hill climbing

In other Dodgers rotation news, Rich Hill is getting closer to returning from the disabled list. After throwing 60 pitches between his rehab start and in the bullpen combined on Thursday night in Class-A Rancho Cucamonga, Hill will start next for the Quakes on Tuesday.

Rancho Cucamonga is on the road in San Jose on Tuesday night.

