The Dodgers’ series finale with the Padres will probably be rained out on Sunday, but that would just give us an extra day to marvel at the career start Cody Bellinger has had so far.

Bellinger hit a grand slam in the ninth inning on Saturday night, somehow pulling an inside pitch around his eyes.

Cody Bellinger just hit a grand slam off this pitch.... pic.twitter.com/1B5AwTthzr — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 7, 2017

That gave Bellinger three home runs this weekend in San Diego, and five on the season, tied for the team lead. He has played 11 of the Dodgers’ 31 games.

Bellinger has driven in 14 runs, just four off the team lead, and he’s already fifth on the team with 11 runs scored.

The 21-year-old Bellinger is hitting .357/.413/.786, and has reached base by hit or walk in nine of his 11 games. He has six multi-hit games in his last eight games. Bellinger has even hit lefties so far, going 4-for-12 (.333) with a triple, two walks, and two strikeouts so far against southpaws.

Bellinger also stole a base on Saturday. He’s the eighth Dodger in the last 105 seasons with a home run and a steal in the same game within his first 11 career games. He joins an eclectic group of names, including Willie Davis, Matt Kemp and Corey Seager, plus also Mariano Duncan and Jason Repko.

He is the first Dodger with five home runs in his first 11 career games.

Bellinger had two multi-homer games in his first 10 games. He’s just the second Dodger — dating back to at least 1913 — with two such games in his first 70 career games, joining Todd Hollandsworth, who had his second multi-homer game in his 68th career game, in 1996.

Fastest Dodgers to X homers Career HR Player Games Career HR Player Games 2 Yasiel Puig 2 3 Yasiel Puig 4 4 Yasiel Puig 5 5 Cody Bellinger 11 6 Matt Kemp 13 7 Matt Kemp 15 8 Yasiel Puig 27 9 Puig/Ross/Del Bissonette 44 10 David Ross 44

Through 11 career games, here is where Bellinger ranks in Dodgers franchise history (dating back to at least 1913):

*Puig had 19 hits in his first 11 games, in 2013, and Seager had 16 hits in his first 11, in 2015.

The fastest Dodger to six home runs was Kemp, who hit homers five and six in his 13th game in 2006. Kemp was also the fastest to seven home runs, doing so in his first 15 games. Puig was the fastest to eight home runs, doing so in his first 27 games in 2013.

Game info

Time: 1:40 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA, KTLA