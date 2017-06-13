Dodgers late surge beats Cleveland in the opener

It was the Cody Bellinger show on Tuesday night in Cleveland as the rookie sensation assaulted Indians’ relief pitching, launching two homers. A solo shot leading off the eighth and a three-run job in the ninth gave the Dodgers a 7-5 victory.

It was the third straight game in which the Dodgers took the lead in the eighth inning or later. The win — the Dodgers fifth straight — also moves the Dodgers back into a first-place tie with the Rockies.

Bellinger now has a whopping 17 homers to go along with 39 RBIs on the season. No Dodger has ever had as many homers or runs batted in as Bellinger has now in their first 45 career games.

Both homers came against a pair of tough lefties in Andrew Miller and Boone Logan. Those two Cleveland relievers don’t give up the long ball very often.

Lefties homer off Andrew Miller once every 50 PA. For Boone Logan, it's once every 48 PA. Cody Bellinger homered off both in same game. — Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot) June 14, 2017

The 21-year-old is also the first player — dating back to at least 1913 — with four multi-homer games in their first 45 games.

Yasiel Puig provided an early lead for the Dodgers in the second inning with a two-run blast. Batting in the ninth spot in the lineup, Puig went 2-for-4 on the night.

Clayton Kershaw was certainly appreciative of the effort, picking up his ninth victory of the season. The Dodger lefty tossed seven solid innings, allowing a pair of runs over seven innings on six hits, walking two while striking out four.

Tuesday was the fourth straight start in which Kershaw has allowed a home run, tying his career-high. It was of the solo variety to Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez in the fifth. It was also the 13th homer Kershaw has allowed in 2017, getting closer to his career-high of 16 in a season back in 2012.

Cleveland made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run homer off Chris Hatcher. But the Dodgers turned to Kenley Jansen who was able to lock down the final out for the win.

Up next

The Dodgers will send Brandon McCarthy (5-3, 3.28) to the mound to square off with Corey Kluber (5-2, 4.38).

Tuesday particulars

Home runs: Cody Bellinger 2 (17), Yasiel Puig (10), Roberto Perez (1)

WP - Clayton Kershaw (9-2): 7 IP, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

LP - Andrew Miller (3-1): 1 ⅔ IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts