Dodgers obtain left-handed pitcher Jason Wheeler from Twins for cash considerations

The Dodgers acquired left-handed pitcher Jason Wheeler from the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations. Wheeler was optioned to Oklahoma City.

To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder/outfielder Rob Segedin was moved to the 60-day disabled list. Segedin was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 19th for a right great toe strain.

Wheeler had appeared in two games this season for the Twins, his first appearance was earlier this week, May 30th when he made his major league debut. He had pitched three innings this year for the Twins, he gave up six hits, five runs (three earned), walked four and had no strikeouts. He was designated for assignment on June 1st.

Wheeler was born in Torrance and went to Loyola Marymount College. He was drafted by the Twins in the 8th round of 2011 draft. He has been a starter in the minors, starting 139 of the 140 games he has pitched.

This year at Rochester in the International League, Wheeler has started seven of the eight games he pitched. He has gone 44 innings, allowing 47 hits, 25 runs (22 earned), walked ten and struck out 37.