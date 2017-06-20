Underway in True Blue! pic.twitter.com/p4bTEBfIDa — Riley Ottesen (@_ottesen_) June 20, 2017

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers on Tuesday announced the signings of 21 of their 40 picks from the 2017 MLB Draft, including every pick from Rounds 5-10.

Earlier Tuesday, the Dodgers reportedly reached agreement with fourth-round pick James Marinan, a high school pitcher out of Florida. The club has not yet announced that deal, which is pending a physical.

One new signing bonus was reported, with the Dodgers saving some money in the sixth round:

6th-rder Wills Montgomerie signs w/@Dodgers for $197,500 (pick 190=$231,900). Connecticut RHP, FB up to 95.

All the signed picks announced by the Dodgers are college picks, including:

Riley Ottesen, RHP (5th round)

Wills Montgomerie, RHP (6th)

Zach Pop, RHP (7th)

Rylan Bannon, 3B (8th)

Connor Strain, RHP (9th)

Zach Reks, OF (10th)

Marshall Kasowski, RHP (13th)

Marcus Chiu, 2B (15th)

Zach Willeman, RHP (19th)

Justin Hoyt, LHP (22nd)

Connor Heady, SS (23rd)

Preston Grand Pre, SS (24th)

Devin Hemmerich, LHP (26th)

Justin Lewis, LHP (28th)

Chris Roller, CF (30th)

Tyler Adkison, OF (32nd)

Brett de Geus, RHP (33rd)

Dan Jagiello, RHP (34th)

Colby Nealy, RHP (35th)

Riley Richert, RHP (36th)

Corey Merrill, RHP (37th)

In addition to these signed draft picks, the Dodgers signed four non-drafted free agents:

Eric Peterson, 3B

Austin Hamilton, LHP

Jake Roberts, C/IF

Amaury Telemaco, Jr., RHP

Telemaco is an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Glenwood High School in Alabama and the son of the former major league pitcher of the same name. Listed at 6’5, 240 pounds, Telemaco definitely has big league size. Jordan Hill of the Ledger Enquirer in Alabama has more:

“He definitely has professional stuff,” Glenwood head coach Tim Fanning said. “When he first came (to Glenwood), you saw the way his arm worked, and it’s live. He has things you can’t teach. He has size and he has the arm strength. When he dedicates himself to professional baseball and gets in the kind of shape they want him in, that should translate to even more velocity.” Fanning said Telemaco is a fastball and curveball pitcher and described his curveball as a “big-boy breaking ball,” explaining it has depth in its drop. Fanning said the Dodgers had discussions about drafting Telemaco late in the MLB Draft before opting to sign him as a free agent. Fanning said Telemaco is in Arizona right now and is expected to stay there, which means he will likely play for the Arizona League Dodgers, the organization’s Rookie Level minor league affiliate.

You can keep track of all the Dodgers draft pick signings with our draft tracker, which will be updated constantly over the next few weeks.