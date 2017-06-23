LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers placed relief pitcher Chris Hatcher on the 10-day disabled list with thoracic inflammation on Friday before their weekend series against the Rockies.

Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place. Stripling was optioned only one week ago, but was allowed to return inside of the required 10 days because he is replacing someone going on the DL.

Hatcher has a 4.66 ERA and 4.26 FIP in 26 relief appearances this season, with 43 strikeouts and 12 walks in a bullpen-high 36⅔ innings. He has mostly been used in low-leverage innings, though he entered Thursday’s game in the sixth inning with a one-run lead.

The Mets tied the game.

Hatcher is the 23rd different Dodger to be placed on the disabled list in 2017, six players shy of the major league record set by the team in 2016.

Stripling has a 4.00 ERA in 21 games this season, with 39 strikeouts and eight walks in 36 innings. He had a rough two-game stretch that saw him allow a pair of home runs and seven runs, after allowing nine runs in his previous 19 games.

Stripling pitched in one game with Oklahoma City, striking out two in a scoreless inning on Monday.