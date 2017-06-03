The Dodgers hit only one home run on Saturday but it was enough, Chris Taylor hit a line drive grand slam to center to put the Dodgers ahead 10-8 in the ninth. Kenley Jansen recorded his first save since May 18th. With the win, the Dodgers clinch their first road series win since early May.

The ninth-inning rally started after one out, Corey Seager took his third walk of the game and then a bad decision by first baseman Jesus Aguilar who decided to go for the lead runner instead of going to first and getting Yasmani Grandal out there.

Austin Barnes hit a pinch-hit single to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate. Last night’s hero, Cody Bellinger, worked the count to 3-0, fouled back a good pitch to hit but in the end, drew a walk to force in a run and make it 8-6.

Chris Taylor followed and on a 2-2 pitch, rifled a ball over the center-field wall for a grand slam and a 10-8 lead.

Jansen, who Manager Dave Roberts said was not available, came in to and while getting his 9th save, he recorded his 40th strikeout without walk to extend his Major League record.

Roberts said after the game that Jansen called the dugout in the ninth and said his arm felt good and he was fine to go.

Brandon Morrow, who struck out three in the eighth inning, got the win.

Prior to the excitement of the last inning, it looked like the Dodgers bullpen and in particular, Chris Hatcher and Josh Fields were going to bear the brunt of a tough loss.

The Brewers hit three home runs, Aguilar hit a solo home run to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead in the third. And then in the seventh, Travis Shaw hit a grand slam off Fields to drive in the three baserunners who received walks from Hatcher. Before the cheers died down, Hernan Perez hit a solo shot to make it five runs in the seventh for the Brewers.

Trailing 8-4, the Dodgers scored a run in the eighth, a fielder’s choice scored Chris Taylor to make it a three-run game.

But before the Dodgers rally in the ninth and the Brewers in the seventh, the Dodgers had the first rally in the sixth.

Trailing 3-2, Chris Taylor and Kiké Hernández singled with one out. The Dodgers then pulled off their second double steal.

Reliever Jared Hughes then threw a wild pitch to score Taylor that tied the score. Yasiel Puig then singled past a drawn-in infield to bring Hernández and give the Dodgers the lead.

The Dodgers had opened the scoring in the first inning when Adrian Gonzalez doubled in Corey Seager who had walked. The Brewers were able to match that plus one quickly.

Hill walked Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana doubled to put runners on second and third and no out. A ground ball to third was missed by Hernández and that brought in the tying run. A wild pitch gave the Brewers the lead.

The third inning saw the teams trade runs. The Dodgers briefly tied the game when Chase Utley scored on a bad throw trying to complete a double play. And then as noted above, Rich Hill made a bad pitch on an 0-2 count to Jesus Aguilar and that ball was sent over the wall to give the lead back to the Brewers.

One concern out of the game would be Rich Hill’s performance, he was not sharp in his four innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and struck out three.

Up next

A pair of right-handers, Kenta Maeda and Zach Davies will match up in the series and road trip finale. First pitch is scheduled for a Sunday brunch time at 11:10 a.m. PT.

Saturday particulars

Home runs: Jesus Aguilar (5), Travis Shaw (10), Hernan Perez (6), Chris Taylor (7)

WP - Brandon Morrow (2-0): 1 IP, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts

LP - Carlos Torres (2-4): 1 IP, 3 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

Save - Kenley Jansen (9): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout