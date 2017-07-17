LOS ANGELES -- Having the best record in baseball has made the Dodgers popular with ESPN of late. A second ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ appearance for the club has been scheduled, with their Aug. 6 series finale against the Mets in New York moved to a 5 p.m. PT start.

ESPN just last week moved the Dodgers’ July 30 home game against the Giants to ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ which will be the Dodgers’ first appearance on the weekly national exclusive game this season.

Dan Shulman will call both Sunday ESPN games, joined by Aaron Boone and Jessica Mendoza in the booth, with reporter Buster Olney on the telecast as well. The telecast will also be streamed online by WatchESPN.

Both weekends will feature a pair of nationally televised games for the Dodgers, with the July 29 game against the Giants and Aug. 5 against the Mets both on Fox Sports 1. The Fox Sports 1 telecasts are available to watch in the Los Angeles market but, unlike the ESPN Sunday games are not exclusive. SportsNet LA will also televise both Saturday games.