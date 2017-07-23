LOS ANGELES —- Clayton Kershaw was removed due to right back low tightness after completing two innings on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

In the second inning, Kershaw retired the first two hitters on groundouts to second when after he threw a pitch to Tyler Flowers, manager Dave Roberts and the trainer came out to check on Kershaw.

Kershaw threw three practice pitches and stayed in the game. He walked Flowers but then he struck out Matt Adams to end the inning. Kershaw went straight to the clubhouse with the trainer at the end of the inning, and was pinch hit for in the bottom of the frame.

Kershaw will be examined tonight or tomorrow but whatever follows, manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw will be put on the 10-day disabled list.

“It is a DL situation so we do know that and with the history and where we are in the standings, I think the main thing is just gathering more information,” Roberts said, “Clayton is very smart, very open with us so how he feels layered on with what the reports says is how we will make a decision.”

Kershaw missed 10 weeks in 2016 with a herniated disc in his back, though he didn’t want to compare the two injuries because of too many variables. Still, he was frustrated after the game.

“A lot, lot of frustration. I’ve done countless, countless hours of back rehab,” Kershaw said. “Everything just trying to stay healthy. I felt really, really good up to this point, so definitely some frustration there sure.”