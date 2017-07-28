Thursday was a really good day for the Dodger minor league affiliates as all but one team won. Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Rancho Cucamonga, Ogden and the AZL Dodgers won their games while Great Lakes did one better as they swept their doubleheader.

Only the DSL2 Dodgers lost on Thursday.

Player of the day

Wilmer Font continued his fine pitching with his third straight solid start after the All-Star break. On Thursday, Font pitched six scoreless innings giving up four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

In his last 19 innings pitched, Font has given up three runs, 14 hits and two walks while striking out 28.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers shutout the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 4-0 behind the pitching from Wilmer Font and Justin Marks. Font, as noted above, pitched six scoreless innings, Marks followed with three scoreless innings giving up three hits and striking out two.

Scott Van Slyke hit a two-run homer to make it a four-run game. Edwin Rios had an RBI single and Mike Freeman also drove in Bobby Wilson with a single.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers took down the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) 12-2 at Tulsa. The Drillers had 17 hits and four of those hits were home runs, two from Erick Mejia and one each for Jose Miguel Fernandez and Tim Locastro.

Mitch White started and went four innings, gave up two runs, four hits, a walk and also had two strikeouts. Eddie Gamboa followed with five scoreless innings, give up two hits and two walks. Gamboa struck out five.

Class-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes got a great performance from starter Caleb Ferguson and the offense pounded out five home runs to overwhelm the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) 9-1 on Thursday night.

Ferguson pitched six innings and allowed a run, seven hits and three walks. Ferguson also struck out 10. Nolan Long and Andrew Istler closed out the game.

Johan Mieses hit two home runs, Brendon Davis, Luke Raley and DJ Peters each hit one home run.

Class-A Great Lakes

The Loons swept a doubleheader by the bare minimum winning 2-1 and 1-0 over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays). Chris Mathewson pitched a complete game to get the win in the first game.

Mathewson pitched seven innings and scattered eight hits and one walk.

In the second game, a Carlos Rincon solo shot provided all the offense as three pitchers, Melvin Jiminez, Dan Jagiello and Angel German pitched a combined shutout.

First round pick Jeren Kendall played his first two games for the Loons and went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts and a HBP.

Rookie-Ogden

The Raptors won a low-scoring 3-1 game over the Grand Junction Rockies. Two interesting relievers, Matt Jones and James Carter finished up for the Raptors.

Matt Jones is attempting to move from a position player to a pitcher, in 17 innings, he’s struck out 14. James Carter, a 2016 draft pick out of UC Santa Barbara has 34 strikeouts against 4 walks with Ogden, though at age 23, he’ll need to move up soon to get a better evaluation of his potential.

Rookie-AZL Dodgers

The AZL Dodgers defeated the AZL Mariners 6-2 with two players on rehab assignments, Kyle Garlick and Erisbel Arruebarrena had good games.

Garlick hit his first home run for the AZL Dodgers and drove in two, Arruebarrena had two hits and scored a run. Eric Meza was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Transactions

Triple-A: Oklahoma City activated catcher Bobby Wilson from the 7-day disabled list; Oklahoma City placed infielder Drew Maggi and catcher Jack Murphy on the 7-day disabled list; catcher Brant Whiting was assigned to Oklahoma City from Tulsa; right-handed pitcher Scott Barlow was placed on temporarily inactive list.

Double-A: Tulsa activated catcher Shawn Zarraga from the temporarily inactive list.

Thursday’s Scores

Oklahoma City 4, Reno 0

Tulsa 12, Arkansas 2

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Inland Empire 1

Great Lakes 2, Bowling Green 1

Great Lakes 1, Bowling Green 0

Ogden 3, Grand Junction 1

AZL Dodgers 6, AZL Mariners 2

DSL Indians/Brewers 8, DSL Dodgers2 4

Friday’s Schedule

4:05 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (TBD) vs. Bowling Green (TBD)

5:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Fabio Castillo) vs. Reno (Jake Buchanan)

5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (David Hale) vs. Arkansas (Dylan Unsworth)

6:00 p.m.: Ogden (TBD) vs. Grand Junction (TBD)

7:00 p.m.: AZL Dodgers vs. AZL Padres 2

7:05 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (TBD) at Inland Empire (Jose Rodriguez)