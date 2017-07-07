LOS ANGELES — Dodgers relief pitcher is still rehabbing his left forearm strain in Arizona, and is several weeks -- at least — from returning to the team, manager Dave Roberts said on Friday.

Liberatore has been sidelined for five weeks, and last pitched for the Dodgers on May 30. He is at the Dodgers’ facility at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., but isn’t yet throwing.

“He’s trying to work through that. I know he’s not off a mound right now. I don’t know when a day of return would be,” Roberts said. “There would obviously be a few week-rehab assignment.”

Roberts did say that MRI results on Liberatore’s forearm were negative. There is just no timetable for his return at the moment.

The left-handed Liberatore has split time between the majors and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. He has a 2.70 ERA in four games with the Dodgers, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Confident Wood

Alex Wood said he found out he was an All-Star on Thursday morning, and that it was tough to keep it a secret for a day or so, before MLB revealed the news officially earlier on Friday.

Starting lineups Pos Royals Pos Dodgers Pos Royals Pos Dodgers RF Merrifield 3B Forsythe 2B Torres (S) SS Seager (L) CF Cain LF Taylor 1B Hosmer (L) 1B Bellinger C Perez CF Pederson (L) 3B Moustakas (L) C Grandal (S) SS Escobar 2B Utley (L) LF Gordon (L) RF Puig P Hammel P Maeda

Who did he call first with the news?

“I called my fiancee first,” Wood said. “Even if I didn’t, I would probably tell you that I did.”

Wood is having the best season of his career, 10-0 with a 1.67 ERA so far this season. So it’s understandable that he is feeling some confidence at the moment. Asked how he felt about rumors of the Dodgers’ needing to acquire a No. 2 starter at the trade deadline, Wood’s confidence came through.

“I feel like I’m having a pretty quality year so far,” Wood said. “For my career numbers, go out and find somebody with better career numbers to be a No. 2, then come talk to me.”

Notes

Justin Turner gets the night off, with Logan Forsythe starting at third base.

Scott Kazmir is expected to pitch his third rehab game on Saturday for Rancho Cucamonga on the road at Inland Empire in San Bernardino. Kazmir will likely get to face fellow rehabber Mike Trout.