Dodgers claimed Bryce Harper off revocable waivers

Let’s not get too excited Dodgers fans. Bryce Harper is not a Dodger.

We learned this morning that a ‘mystery team’ claimed Harper off of revocable waivers. It was then later announced that the Dodgers were the mystery team that made the claim.

I'm told the Dodgers are the "mystery team" that claimed Bryce Harper on revocable waivers. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 21, 2018

After being claimed, both sides would have 48 hours to work out a deal. Though, it appeared as if the Nats didn’t want to do business with LA.

The Los Angeles #Dodgers were indeed the team who claimed Bryce Harper, but the Washington #Nats pulled him back, knowing they can at least get a first-round draft pick for him this winter. They were NEVER close to trading him to LA. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 21, 2018

Again, no need to get excited Dodgers fans. A deal was never even close to happening.

The Dodgers have been linked to Harper all season, and it’s interesting to see that they were still trying to make a push to acquire him. With an already loaded outfield and depth chart, it would have been intriguing to see who the Dodgers would have sent away in the deal and how they would have added Harper to the lineup.

It’s also interesting considering the Dodgers were trying to add yet another offensive piece, as opposed to making additions to their struggling bullpen.