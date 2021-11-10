Dodgers have 10 finalists for “All-MLB” team

Voting is officially underway for the third annual All-MLB Team and the Dodgers lead the way with 10 nominations.

Nominees were announced Wednesday on MLB Network for the 2021 All-MLB Team, which will be split into a First and Second Team.

For those of you who might be wondering “What is the All-MLB team?” I have this to help you out:

Major League Baseball introduced its first-ever “All-MLB Team” awards in 2019 to give a more comprehensive honor that covered the full breadth of a big league season, complementing the All-Star Game selections that are awarded just past the season’s halfway point. There are first and second teams, and voters were asked only to consider performance during the regular season when casting their ballots. Fans accounted for 50% of the voting for the All-MLB Team, with a panel of experts handling the other 50%.

You can vote once a day through through 5 p.m. ET on November 19. Winners will be announced on MLB Network on Nov. 23. Voting can be done here.

The 10 Dodgers nominated are...

Catcher: Will Smith

First base: Max Muncy

Shortstop: Corey Seager, Trea Turner

Third base: Justin Turner

Outfield: Mookie Betts

Starting pitchers: Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Max Scherzer

Relief pitchers: Kenley Jansen

Go out and vote!