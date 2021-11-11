Seager, Texas Ranger?

Offseason rumors abound already, and Corey Seager is in the middle of the latest one. His agent, Scott Boras, reportedly met with Rangers brass, and combined with Seager’s connection to manager Chris Woodward, it’s possible that the shortstop is headed to Texas.

Woodward served as the Dodgers’ third base coach from 2016 to 2018, which may prove helpful in recruiting Seager. Also useful: the Rangers’ plans to spend big after five years of keeping payroll low.

“Now’s the time to buy stock in the Rangers,” general manager Chris Young said to reporters during GM meetings.

The Yankees, who are looking to replace Gleyber Torres, have also been in touch with Boras, according to analyst Jim Bowden.

According to sources #Yankees are in conversation with agents for both Corey Seager and Carlos Correa #Confirmed — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 10, 2021

