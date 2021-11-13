2021 Dodgers in review: Steven Souza Jr.

After being designated for assignment twice by the Dodgers during the regular season, Steven Souza Jr. found himself on LA’s NLCS roster and had some at bats in crucial moments during the playoffs.

Souza Jr. was signed as a free agent shortly after the season began. He spent the first two months in Oklahoma City, before being called up by the Dodgers in the middle of June. The veteran outfielder recorded a hit in his first two games with LA, one of which we’ll talk about later.

After his first two games, Souza Jr. struggled. Over his next 11 games, he’d go 2-for-19 at the plate with nine strikeouts. He was designated for assignment on July 6. Two weeks later, he joined the organization again and signed a minor-league contract.

He was called up in September and appeared in four games, going 1-for-8 at the plate with four strikeouts. On September 13, he was designated for assignment for the second time of the season.

Yet again, he stuck around with the organization and signed a minor-league deal and remained in OKC.

Due to a lack of depth, Souza Jr. found himself on the postseason roster for the Dodgers in the Wild Card Game, the NLDS against the Giants and the NLCS against the Braves. Throughout the entire postseason, Souza had nine plate appearances and reached base twice with a single and a walk.

His biggest moment came in Game 6 of the NLCS in Atlanta, when he was at the plate with runners on second and third and one out. He struck out.

2021 particulars

Age: 32

Stats: .152 AVG, .222 OBP, .556 OPS, 47 OPS+, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 38.8 K%, 5.5 BB%, -0.2 bWAR

Salary: $570,000

Game of the year

Although it was an awful season for Souza Jr., he actually did have one amazing game with the Dodgers. On June 18, Souza Jr. appeared in his second game with the Dodgers. In Arizona, it was a return to the field the outfielder suffered a serious injury years prior.

He had quite the performance, and pretty much won the game for LA. In the seventh inning, Souza Jr. made a sliding catch in right field. Then in the eighth inning, he crushed a solo home run to left field, breaking the scoreless tie.

Roster status

Souza Jr. is currently a free agent.