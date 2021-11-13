Rumors are just getting started, time to buckle up

With so much attention spent on what the Dodgers will do in free agency, it seems like there are daily articles about Corey Seager. There have been talks of Seager signing early and all the big market teams are sure to get thrown into the rumors, whether they have interest or not.

The off-season can be long sometimes, especially when having to endure through articles about a beloved member of the team being replaced by a player the fan base would rather not cheer for.

Unfortunately, it’s all speculation until something happens and with all the talk about work stoppages from CBA discussions, get ready for an onslaught of fake Twitter news.

Make sure you don’t fall for the dozens of Fake Ken Rosenthal twitter accounts that pop up.

Here are some Dodger-related items that may be of interest:

Join us for our Dodgers Holiday Zoom Party on 11/22 and hear from your favorite players! Find out what their holiday traditions are, what they've been up to this offseason and more. RSVP now at https://t.co/Vfz3f4O9u7. pic.twitter.com/wD97wKcaUp — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 12, 2021

In this episode of #BackstageDodgers, take a look back at the NLDS as the Dodgers take on the Giants. Watch the full episode now on https://t.co/ddAWW1G6J7. pic.twitter.com/zHl9zH9hF5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 13, 2021

