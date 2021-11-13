 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rumors are just getting started, time to buckle up

November through February can seem so long sometimes

By Ryan Walton
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

With so much attention spent on what the Dodgers will do in free agency, it seems like there are daily articles about Corey Seager. There have been talks of Seager signing early and all the big market teams are sure to get thrown into the rumors, whether they have interest or not.

The off-season can be long sometimes, especially when having to endure through articles about a beloved member of the team being replaced by a player the fan base would rather not cheer for.

Unfortunately, it’s all speculation until something happens and with all the talk about work stoppages from CBA discussions, get ready for an onslaught of fake Twitter news.

Make sure you don’t fall for the dozens of Fake Ken Rosenthal twitter accounts that pop up.

