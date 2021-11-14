Trio of Dodgers’ prospects compete in Arizona Fall League All-Star Game

The Arizona Fall League showcased their All-Stars Saturday night at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. Among the prospects were Dodgers’ Bobby Miller, Landon Knack and James Outman.
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, the West team surrendered four in the bottom of the first as the East team went on to a 6-5 victory.
Miller retired the side on 13 pitches in a perfect third inning, getting three other Top-100 prospects in the process. While Miller has struggled at times this Fall, the right-hander has shown why the Dodgers drafted him in the first round in 2020.
Fourth-ranked @Dodgers prospect Bobby Miller faces a trio of Top 100 talent in JJ Bleday, Gabriel Moreno and Triston Casas and comes away with a perfect frame.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 14, 2021
Watch live: https://t.co/btMauun0dc pic.twitter.com/66MYTzC7kG
Following Miller out of the pen, Landon Knack got his three outs in only 10 pitches. The difference in Knack’s outing was the solo homer he gave up to Giants’ prospect Hunter Bishop.
Representing the position players in the Dodgers system, James Outman made the start in center for the West. Outman has been scorching the ball for Glendale this fall but was 0-for-2 Saturday. The 24-year-old did make a pretty good catch in center though to help Miller.
...Then, @Dodgers prospect James Outman snares one in center!— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 14, 2021
Follow live: https://t.co/SREPEinD2N pic.twitter.com/8aZSjQrKnl
Dodgers links
