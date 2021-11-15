Report: Dodgers interested in Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray

It’s been a quiet offseason thus far, so how about some juicy rumors?

Recently, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote about last week’s GM meetings. In the article, he talked about the Dodgers and the latest surrounding their starting pitching. He discussed the Andrew Heaney signing and Clayton Kershaw not receiving a qualifying offer from LA.

In addition to that, he provided an interesting little tidbit of news. According to Nightengale, the Dodgers have engaged in trade talks with the Reds about starters Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray. The Reds have made it clear this offseason they’re willing to shed salary, and they have two starters who could bring in a solid trade package.

In addition to the two starters, the Reds also appear to be making infielders Mike Moustakas and Eugenio Suarez available as well.

Castillo and Gray would certainly be solid additions to LA’s rotation, which currently is pretty thin. Castillo has two years left of control, with Gray having two years of control as well.

We’ll certainly have our eyes focused on free agency, but there are a number of potential trades we can see this winter.

Dodgers links