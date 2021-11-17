Mookie Betts to avoid hip surgery this offseason, per report

Catching up on last week’s GM meetings in Carlsbad, the Dodgers received a bit of good news in a chaotic offseason when they found that Mookie Betts, who was sidelined with a hip injury for several weeks in 2021, will likely not need surgery.

Andrew Friedman said Mookie Betts, whose hip bothered him most of 2021, is doing well. Checked in with Betts’ representatives and will follow up to be sure, but doesn’t look like he’ll need any sort of offseason procedure for that hip. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 11, 2021

Betts received two cortisone injections during the season and stuck to second base for several games to avoid aggravating the injury. He still required two 10-day stints on the injured list but managed to remain healthy and not miss another game from August onward.

Though his performance this season was above average for any ballplayer, with a top-three Golden Glove award finish, Betts’ stats overall were down from his usually-dominant levels because of injuries.

Dodgers Links

It’s time for Andrew Friedman to hit the reset button on the Dodgers’ roster, writes Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers aren’t planning any coaching changes this offseason, according to Brook Smith at Dodgers Nation.

In case you missed it, Albert Pujols is having the time of his life in the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League—with clubhouse dance parties on the regular, who wouldn’t? From Matthew Moreno at Dodger Blue.