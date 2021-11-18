Mark Prior gives an inside look at Dodgers player development

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior credited the team’s front office and baseball operations staff with leading the charge on successful player development in the past few seasons.

Between strong scouting reports and a focus on collaboration with players once they arrive, Prior says the Dodgers have created a system that fully embraces players’ strengths while better understanding their weaknesses.

“I think at the end of the day it’s, what do you do well?,” Prior said. “Let’s really hammer what you do well to start, and then we can build from there. Just lay that foundation with guys that we’re in this together.”

In addition to these tactics, Prior said that the front office’s strategy of creating depth has allowed players to take more time to both physically and mentally recover from injuries, a key component of ensuring that players return to the game at their best.

Dodgers Links

The Dodgers were reportedly interested in signing Justin Verlander, but the ace pitcher re-signed with the Astros for a one-year deal, writes Dayn Perry at CBS Sports.

L.A. has also shown interest in left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, a free agent who’s also being courted by the Red Sox and Cardinals, according to Adam Salcido at Dodgers Nation.