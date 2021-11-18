Max Muncy’s MVP votes mean a potential 2023 raise

Max Muncy finished 10th in 2021 National League MVP results, the third time in four years he’s received votes. It could earn him a higher salary in 2023.

The Dodgers first baseman and occasional second baseman received one sixth-place vote, three seventh-place votes, one eight-place vote, six ninth-place votes, and six 10th-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America, totaling 38 points. The MVP point system gives 14 points for every first-place vote, then nine through one point for votes from second through 10th. That was good for 10th place for Muncy, one of three Dodgers to receive MVP votes, along with Trea Turner (fifth) and Max Scherzer (14th).

Muncy finished 15th in NL MVP voting in 2018 and 2019.

In February 2020, Muncy signed a three-year, $26 million contract that covered what would have been his three salary arbitration seasons. In 2022 he’ll earn $11.5 million. The Dodgers hold a $13 million club option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout, but that’s where Muncy’s MVP finish comes in.

For all three guaranteed years of the contract, Muncy can add to his 2023 option base salary based on his MVP finish:

$1 million for each finish in the top five

$500,000 for each finish from sixth through 10th

$250,000 for each finish 11th through 20th, if he receives more than one vote.

Muncy’s 38 total votes and 10th-place finish this year means his 2023 option base salary is now $13.5 million, and he has a chance to add to that in 2022 as well depending on his MVP finish.