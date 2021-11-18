Trea Turner finishes 5th in NL MVP voting

Bryce Harper won his second National League Most Valuable Player award on Thursday. Although no Dodgers players were named finalists, they had three players finish in the top 15 of voting.

Trea Turner was the highest finishing Dodger, as he was fifth with 185 points. Max Muncy finished 10th with 38 points. Max Scherzer finished in 14th place with 11 points.

Turner was fantastic with the Dodgers, as he hit .338 with an OPS of .950. In 52 games with Los Angeles, Turner hit 10 home runs and drove in 28 runs. On the season between LA and Washington, he hit 28 home runs and posted a bWAR of 6.5.

Muncy had a great season, but a poor second half likely cost him votes. Overall, he finished the season with a career-high 36 home runs. He posted a wRC+ of 140 and had a 4.9 fWAR. His 10th-place finish increased his 2023 option salary.

Scherzer finished the season with a 15-4 record and 2.46 ERA. He was great with the Nationals but he was even better with the Dodgers. In 11 starts with LA, he posted a 1.98 ERA and posted a 0.82 WHIP and 1.96 FIP. Scherzer recently finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Here’s how the voting shaped out:

Trea Turner

Finish: 5th

1st place votes: 1

2nd place votes: 3

3rd place votes: 3

4th place votes: 10

5th place votes: 3

6th place votes: 4

7th place votes: 2

8th place votes: 1

9th place votes: 0

10th place votes: 1

Max Muncy

Finish: 10th

6th place votes: 1

7th place votes: 3

8th place votes: 1

9th place votes: 6

10th place votes: 6

Max Scherzer

Finish: 14th

5th place votes: 1

8th place votes: 1

9th place votes: 1