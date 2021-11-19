Dodgers need to continue to build starting rotation

The Dodgers have a busy offseason in front of them. They’ll likely be losing come key contributors from their 2021 team, including potentially a few starting pitchers.

Ben Clemens from Fangraphs wrote about the biggest offseason shopping list for every National League West team. As expected, he said the Dodgers’ biggest need is starting pitching. Here’s an excerpt from his article.

Look, the Dodgers are probably keeping Clayton Kershaw. They might be in on Max Scherzer, too. I think that the team would like to have Andrew Heaney as a sixth starter and rotation filler rather than a full-fledged member of the rotation, and they’ll need to sign two solid starters to make that happen. To me, that’s a no brainer. In addition to helping with injury resilience — always key for front-running teams — it’s the easiest way to increase their playoff prowess. Elite starters have an outsized impact in the playoffs given rest schedules, and LA might as well maximize their postseason chances.

