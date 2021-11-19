Dodgers sign Andrew Heaney to 1-year, $8.5 million contract

The Dodgers’ first roster addition of the offseason was signing left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a one-year, $8.5 million contract.

The veteran left-hander signed with the Dodgers on November 10, with Heaney coming off a 5.83 ERA and 4.85 FIP in 129⅔ innings with the Angels and Yankees in 2021, with 150 strikeouts and 41 walks.

“I know that I’m much better than my numbers say I was last year,” Heaney said on November 12. “It was eye-opening to see how many other teams felt the same way. I wanted to have a good partnership with whoever I signed with.”

Heaney was sent outright to the minors by the Yankees on October 5 and opted for free agency, giving him a four-week head start on meeting with suitors for 2022. He joins a Dodgers rotation headlined by Walker Buehler and Julio Urías, and pending free agent decisions from Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer.

Heaney was very briefly a Dodger during the winter meetings in 2014, traded from the Marlins to Los Angeles in a deal that brought Enrique Hernández, Austin Barnes, and Chris Hatcher to the Dodgers, only to be flipped on the same day to the Angels for Howie Kendrick. This time around, Heaney can earn up to $1 million in performance bonuses, with $250,000 for each of 100, 125, 150, and 175 innings.

Heaney’s career high in innings is 180, with the Angels in 2018. In his eight years in the majors, the left-hander has a 4.72 ERA, 4.45 FIP, and 90 ERA+ with 650 strikeouts and 179 walks in 634⅓ innings.

He turns 31 in June.