Andrew Heaney signing was a ‘surprise’ to American League GM

It’s been a quiet offseason so far for the Dodgers. They recently added five minor-leaguers to their 40-man roster, which provided some much-needed offseason excitement.

Aside from that, the Dodgers have made only one other addition to the team. LA signed left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a one-year contract a few weeks ago. Heaney had a disastrous 2021 campaign, where he spent time with the Angels and Yankees.

The Dodgers obviously saw something in Heaney, as they were eager to sign him early in the offseason. According to Heaney, there were multiple teams interested in signing him. A General Manager of an interested team was reportedly surprised he signed for nearly $9 million. They shared their thoughts with Robert Murray at Fansided.

“We liked him — he has a lot of traits that you like — but not at that price.”

The price clearly shows the Dodgers’ confidence in helping Heaney turn things around in 2022. With a lack of starters in the rotation at the moment, LA is hopeful Heaney can solidify himself as a reliable left-handed arm that can talk the mound every fifth day.

