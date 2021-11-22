Could the Dodgers have interest in Seiya Suzuki?

There are a number of free agents the Dodgers will entertain this offseason. You’ve already heard of all the big names, but here’s a new one that may be brand new to you.

Today, outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be posted by his Japanese club and his rights will be available for bidding by all 30 Major League teams. The posting will start today and run through 5 p.m. ET on December. 22. For those curious, he won’t be able to sign if (when) MLB goes into a lockout.

If you who are asking “Who is Seiya Suzuki?”, allow me to explain.

At 27 years old, many consider Suzuki to be one of the biggest talents to ever come out of Japan. In 2021, the right-hander hit .319 with 38 homers and 88 RBI. He’s a career .315 hitter with 182 home runs and has driven in 562 runs. Suzuki won the 2019 Central League batting title, is a four-time All-Star and is a three-time Gold Glove winner.

To put it simply, he’s the real deal.

Does he fit with the Dodgers? Well, probably not. But it sure would be fun to see him in LA.

The Dodgers already have a crowded outfield with Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and AJ Pollock. The designated hitter likely will be in the National League in 2022, but it’s tough to see the Dodgers going with a traditional DH. They’ll use it to their advantage to give players rest and work players around in the field.

With that being said, the Dodgers have surprised us a number of times with who they go after. If they believe in Suzuki’s talent, maybe they make a push.

Even if they don’t, Seiya Suzuki is definitely a name to keep an eye on this winter.

