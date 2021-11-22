Dodgers trade Billy McKinney & Zach Reks to Rangers

The vaunted Los Angeles-to-Arlington pipeline continues to flourish. The Dodgers on Monday traded outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks to the Rangers for cash considerations.

McKinney and Reks were designated for assignment on Friday when the Dodgers added five prospects to the 40-man roster.

The 40-man roster for the Rangers now includes McKinney, Reks, outfielder DJ Peters, plus pitchers Dennis Santana and Josh Sborz, all of whom were acquired in the last year after getting DFA’d by the Dodgers. Also on the Texas roster are AJ Alexy and Willie Calhoun, who were traded for Yu Darvish in 2017.

Not included is reliever Brett de Geus, who was the Rangers’ Rule 5 Draft pick from the Dodgers last December but was later claimed off waivers during the season by the Diamondbacks.

McKinney hit .192/.280/.358 with nine home runs for the Brewers, Mets, and Dodgers in 2021, including .146/.276/.232, a 47 wRC+, and one home run in 98 plate appearances with Los Angeles.

The Dodgers acquired McKinney on July 21 from the Mets for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon.

Reks was drafted by the Dodgers in the 10th round in 2017. He made his major league debut on June 21, and in his four major league stints in 2021 was 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts in six games. Reks started two games in left field and played twice in right field in reserve.

In Triple-A Oklahoma City, Reks hit .280/.382/.539 with 19 home runs and a 127 wRC+ in 87 games.