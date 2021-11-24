2021 Dodgers in review: Mitch White

Mitch White didn’t see a lot of action for the Dodgers in 2021, but he sure racked up those frequent flyer miles. For the season, White was recalled and sent back down to Triple-A Oklahoma City nine separate times. Boy, I sure hope he likes flying.

White appeared in 21 games for the Dodgers, making four starts. His ERA on the season was a very respectable 3.66, but he allowed nine unearned runs which certainly could have influenced his numbers quite a bit.

Through his first 8 2⁄ 3 innings, White had a 1.04 ERA. You look at that and think things were going great, but he was struggling. In those nearly nine innings of action, White allowed eight total runs to score on nine hits with four walks. His 4.67 FIP was a much better reflection of how his first month of the season was going. During that run, he had two blown saves and an outing in which he allowed six runs to score.

White’s value was giving the Dodgers length out of the bullpen. With a depleted rotation, White went at least two innings in 10 of his 21 games. He went at least three innings six different times.

I know there’s a section specifically for his best game of the season, but I have to include it here because it was truly one of the best pitched games by a Dodger all season long. On August 18 against the Pirates, White tossed 7 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings against the Pirates. The most impressive part of that stat line is that he did it out of the bullpen!

Justin Bruihl took the first 1 2⁄ 3 innings and White finished the game. White allowed only two hits and had six strikeouts as he had the game of his career. Plus, he did it on only 74 pitches.

He was the first Dodgers reliever to toss 7 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts since Ed Roebuck in 1960.

2021 particulars

Age: 26

Stats: 1-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 3.83 FIP, 112 ERA+, 46 2⁄ 3 IP, 49 K, 17 BB, 24.9 K%, -0.4 bWAR, 0.5 fWAR

Salary: $156,417

Game of the year

White’s postgame interview following his dominant outing on August 18.

"That's a huge thing for me is trying to be an innings-eater...do whatever I can to save the bullpen." Mitch White talks with @kirsten_watson following his impressive outing vs. the Pirates. (7.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K) pic.twitter.com/qOqLTscKWG — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 19, 2021

Roster status

White has 99 days of service time. Depending on how the Dodgers’ bullpen shapes out, he could find himself on the opening day roster. Though, it looks like he’ll likely begin the season in Oklahoma City.